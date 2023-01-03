DIASPORAWORLD

Indian arrested for molesting woman in Singapore

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Singapore in the early hours of New Year’s Day, a media report said.

Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi, 25, was charged on Monday with one count each of criminal trespass and outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, Channel News Asia reported.

Subramanian was arrested within two hours of the incident, the police said in a news release.

He was remanded on Monday and his case was adjourned to January 30.

Subramanian could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both for criminal trespass.

For outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, he could be jailed for between three and 10 years and caned.

20230103-192007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ harmed health of Muslim-Americans: Study

    PM Modi, Indian leaders congratulate Sunak for becoming UK PM

    Indian-American judge sentences Pak man to 12 yrs in jail for...

    Amarinder launches online courses for Punjabi diaspora