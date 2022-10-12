INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANSlife) No matter how many digital platforms we create, art festivals are uniquely appealing due to the experience of actually being there, visually relishing artworks hanging on the walls, enjoying a chat with the artists, mingling with friends and enjoying a cup of coffee in a makeshift cafeteria! The India Art Festival, is a contemporary art fair hosted from 13th to 16th October 2022 at Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

Rajendra Patil, founder, and Managing Director, of the India Art festival, is all set to welcome and host the coming Art festival with full zeal and enthusiasm. He says that India Art Festival pays attention to improving the quality of art displayed at the art festival; though our directive principles germinated from our institutional backgrounds appeal to our conscience to be balanced and accommodative towards unrepresented sections like independent artists while judging their work on a set benchmark.

Quality and trust are not only the keys to building an art gallery brand, but they ensure continual reputation and credibility among art buyers. The Curators Art, Pichwai by Beyond Square-Udaipur, Rhythm Art Gallery, Rabi Art Gallery, Gallery Pioneer, Pastel Tales, Artecious- New Delhi, and Artvista- Mumbai are some of the galleries that take meticulous care to create inspiring viewing ambiance in their booths forcing visitors to enter it.

In this edition of IAF, 25 Art Galleries and 450 artists are displaying over 4500 artworks in 110 booths. IAF, known for its democratic presentation of art offers emerging, independent artists the opportunity to exhibit along with major and mid-level art galleries presenting established and master artists with thousands of innovative artworks.

The India Art Festival, New Delhi Edition program begins on Thursday, 13th October 2022 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Constitution Club of India.

