New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) A six-day exhibition christened the Art for Hope festival displayed diverse art-works of talented artists from different corners of India. The exhibition comprised Visual, Digital, Performance & Folk and Traditional Art & Craft.

The exhibition was inclusive and made accessible for persons with disabilities, including an audio-visual tour in sign language. Workshops on printmaking and traditional arts like Madhubani and Gond in addition to tie and dye, block printing, and landscape art are planned.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) felicitated 25 artists and 10 art collectives at the inaugural exhibition of its ‘Art for Hope 2023’ program. All grantees received a cumulative grant of Rs 40 lakh. The selected entries included stone carvings, photography, paintings, sculptures, installations, and mixed media works that were innovative and thought-provoking.

Along with providing a platform or the artists to elevate their art practices through a financial grant, the program is also a catalyst for dialogue, collaboration and innovation through arts.

Commenting on ‘Art for Hope program’ providing a platform to showcase art inclusivity, Puneet Anand, AVP & Group Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is committed towards ‘Progress for Humanity’ and through our various CSR initiatives under the global CSR philosophy of ‘CONTINUE’, we have been giving back to the society in different ways.

“‘Art for Hope’ is a unique platform to unearth hidden talents in diverse fields of art and support them to accelerate their art towards a larger audience. ‘ArtforHope’ is our first art CSR program and in the second edition the focus was on artists expressing various environmental, social and community centric in their own unique styles.”

“We congratulate all the winners and hope that their works will serve as an inspiration to others in making a positive impact within their communities. In this edition, we have arranged an array of workshops, talks, and performances that will offer a unique experience to the visitors and provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent,” Puneet Anand added.

Special guided tours are available for the audience daily. The festival commenced on Monday, 27 February 2023, and is open to public from February 28 – March 05, 2023, at LTC Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

