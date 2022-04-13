INDIA

Indian, Australian navies carry out operations to enhance interoperability

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian and Australian navies carried out maritime operations, information exchange, and training together from April 11 to April 13 to enhance collaboration and interoperability.

A meeting in this regard was co-chaired by Royal Australian Navy’s Deputy Chief Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, and Indian Navy’s Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence, Rear Admiral J. Singh. Commodore Stewart Dunne, Hydrographer to Australian government, also attended the meeting.

The event witnessed active participation from both navies.

“Both sides also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front, and agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region,” said the Indian Navy in a statement.

On Tuesday, a P8I Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft of the Indian Navy went to Darwin in Australia to undertake an operational turnaround at Darwin.

During its stay, the team from the Indian Navy’s maritime patrol squadron, Albatross, is scheduled to engage with its counterparts from the 92 Wing of the Royal Australian Air Force.

P8 aircraft from both the countries would be conducting coordinated operations in Anti-Submarine Warfare and surface surveillance to enhance maritime domain awareness.

The P8 aircraft, with their demonstrated long reach, have operated jointly during Malabar and AUSINDEX series of exercises, and have a common understanding of operating procedures and information sharing.

The maritime waters between Indonesia and Northern Australia is an area of mutual interest to both countries, being a gateway into the Indian Ocean Region.

Both India and Australia share strategic interests, promoting a free and open Indo- Pacific and rules based order in the region.

20220413-195005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra again surpass 10K-mark

    UP man beats girlfriend’s father to death

    How online learning is allowing Indian students to pursue hobbies

    Petrol, diesel prices raised again