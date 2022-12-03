Recording a significant jump, Indian aviation safety oversight mechanism has marked the 48th spot in the world.

A senior official of the aviation regulator on Saturday said that it is a quantum leap from its 102nd rank four years ago.

With a view to check its effective implementation (EI) of critical safety elements, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had last month audited the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Officials said that following the audit, the UN’s aviation arm has given the DGCA its highest ever EI score of 85.49 per cent which puts India on the 48th spot.

They said that it is a remarkable improvement from the last audit in 2018 with a score of 69.95 per cent where India was at the 102nd rank.

Officials claimed that India’s score is now above countries like China (49), Israel (50), Turkey (54), Denmark (55) and Poland (60).

The improved ICAO ranking means a lot for the growing aviation sector and most of the airlines are likely to strengthen their fleet size significantly.

Both the leading airlines including Indigo and Air India have planned expansion of their fleets.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said that the regulator has taken strict enforcement action in the past few years to improve safety and it has reflected in the audit and ranking.

Under the International Civil Aviation Organisation,Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission(ICVM) was undertaken from November 9-16.

The audit was conducted in the areas of — Legislation, Organisation, Personal Licensing, Operations, Airworthiness and Aerodromes.

ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) focuses on a state’s capability in providing safety oversight by assessing whether the state has implemented the critical elements of a safety oversight system effectively and consistently.

This enables the state to ensure the implementation of ICAO’s safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and associated procedures and guidance material.

In addition, it provides ICAO with a means to continuously monitor the states’ fulfilment of their safety oversight obligations.

