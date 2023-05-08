Indian Bank closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore and plans to raise about Rs 7,000 crore through equity and bond issues.

The bank board on Monday recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.60 per share.

Indian Bank said it closed FY23 with an after tax profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore (previous fiscal Rs 3,944.82 crore) on a total income of Rs 52,085.27 crore (Rs 45 771.67 crore).

The bank Board has approved a capital raising plan of Rs 7,000 crore – Rs 4,000 crore equity from rights issue and other modes and Rs 3,000 crore as AT 1/Tier-2 capital issuing bonds.

According to the bank, the funds will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years.

20230508-185005