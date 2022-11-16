BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian banking sector resilient, yet should keep eye on macroeconomic situation: RBI Governor

NewsWire
0
0

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that despite challenges, the Indian banking sector has been resilient and improved in various performance parameters.

At the same time though, he asked public as well as private sector banks to remain watchful of the evolving macroeconomic situation and take necessary mitigating measures to minimise their impact on balance sheets and contain financial stability risks.

Das made these remarks during a review meeting with Chairpersons of public sector banks and some private sector banks, which was also attended by other senior officials of the RBI.

He acknowledged the crucial role played by the commercial banks in supporting the economic growth throughout the turbulent times since the outbreak of pandemic and the ongoing financial market turmoil, official sources said.

Among other matters, issues relating to lagging growth in deposits vis-a-vis credit growth, asset quality, investments in IT infrastructure, adoption of new-age technology solutions and functioning of digital banking units were also discussed in the meeting, they added.

20221116-195806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NHPC signs E-Mobility pact with Convergence Energy Services

    Centre releases complete Rs 1.10 lakh cr GST compensation shortfall

    Successful launch of OneWeb’s satellites, ISRO’s birthday present to Sunil Bharti...

    COP27: EU ready to update climate target for 2030