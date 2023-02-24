BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian banks to issue bonds to maintain capital levels: CARE Ratings

NewsWire
0
0

With credit off-take increasing, Indian banks are expected to issue bonds to maintain their capital levels and support their advances while cost of funds — deposits and borrowings are likely to increase, said CARE Ratings.

“To support credit-off take, banks are expected to shore up their liability franchise by raising capital (AT1 bonds, other debt instruments such as infrastructure bonds) and deposits. The market has been facing lower liquidity and elevated inflation, hence borrowing costs for deposits and the cost of raising capital are expected to increase,” the credit rating agency said in a report.

The banks are increasing their interest rates for deposits and plans for bonds issue. Further, profitability is also expected to support the capital base of the banks. Overall, the scheduled commercial banks (SCB) are expected to remain adequately capitalised in the near term.

All SCBs have maintained their Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) greater than the minimum required level for Q3FY23. The median CAR and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio of SCBs witnessed a rise in Q3FY23 over Q3FY22 and Q3FY21, the report notes.

According to CARE Ratings, the net profit of SCBs grew by 45 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 0.65 lakh crore in Q3FY23 driven by a higher pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) growth compared to a lower growth in provisions.

The net interest income growth and stability in non-interest income helped PPOP to grow by 28.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.30 lakh crore in Q3Y23. Meanwhile, provisions rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 0.38 lakh crore.

Public sector banks’ net profit rose by 64.3 per cent y-o-y to Rs 0.29 lakh crore in Q3FY23, meanwhile private sector banks’ grew by 32.2 per cent y-o-y to reach Rs 0.35 lakh crore in Q3FY23, the report added.

Return on Assets of SCBs improved by 28 bps y-o-y to 1.23 per cent. At present, banks are in a better position after navigating the Covid period and managing mounted NPAs.

Healthy credit growth, improvement in asset quality, and lower growth in provisions due to lower incremental slippages and reduction in restructuring books are expected to generate healthy net profit growth.

20230224-072402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Wilmar m-cap breaches Rs 1 tn mark, shares up 250%...

    SUN Mobility appoints Anant Badjatya as new India CEO

    Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur

    TASMAC liquor sales touched Rs 252 cr ahead of Sunday lockdown