SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Indian batter Pujara, Pakistan’s Rizwan make Sussex debut together

NewsWire
0
8

India’s Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made their Sussex debut for the game against Derbyshire in the County Championships on Thursday.

With plenty of positives to build on from the opening defeat to Nottinghamshire, head coach Ian Salisbury has included both Rizwan and Pujara in the matchday squad against Derbyshire.

Salisbury is delighted to be able to call upon the two new overseas players who recently joined up with the team this week.

“I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara’s quality into the side. Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive,” he said in a statement.

Looking ahead to the match itself, Salisbury is looking to see further improvement from the squad, “There was plenty for me to be happy about with our performance against Notts, but also there are areas in which we can improve. I am looking forward to the challenge and hope to see even more progression from the boys.”

Pujara has been a regular feature in England’s first-class cricket, but the Pakistan wicketkeeper is making his County debut on Thursday.

20220414-172622

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anderson’s omission will cost England dear: Aussie opener Warner

    Dhoni and Sakshi dance to ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’, video goes viral

    Speedster Yadav replaces Thakur for last 2 Tests vs England

    Tendulkar not participating in Legends League Cricket confirms SRT Sports Management