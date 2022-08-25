The Supertech Twin Towers will soon have a park in its place. In the map which was passed by the Noida Authority, the location of both the towers has been shown as areas for greenery. So it has been decided that after the fall of the towers, a park will come up again. The Twin Towers, which will be demolished, are the tallest towers in the country.

In the latest development, Mayur Mehta, Project Manager of Edifice Company, told IANS that instead of Joseph Brixman, Chetan Dutta, who is an Indian blaster, will press the final button for the blast.

Mayur Mehta said that the preparations have been completed and the work of demolition of the Twin Towers will start at 2.30 p.m. on August 28. He stated that all the no-objection certificates have been obtained. The final meeting has been held and now the wiring work is going on. He added that the people of the surrounding societies are giving full cooperation and the societies will be completely evacuated by 7 a.m. on the said day.

The windows, doors and all the open spaces in the neighbouring flats in Emerald Court are being closed. A form has also been given by the society to the residents of Emerald Court with regard to rules, whereby the residents must give the details of their flat before vacating it.

According to the rules, residents will have to close their windows and doors completely and the chimney block must be sealed. The gas connection will have to be turned off and electricity will be disconnected.

Besides, the traffic department has made arrangements for parking the vehicles of the residents.

The debris of the Twin Towers will be cleaned after the blast. The demolition will produce about 60,000 tonnes of debris, in addition to 4,000 tonnes of rebar and steel which will be separated. About 30,000 tonnes will be used to fill the basement and around 30,000 tonnes of debris will be disposed off.

The Noida Authority has a C&D Waste Management Plant in Sector 80 with a capacity of 300 metric tons per day. It has been decided by the administration that the debris will be brought here and disposed off. From this debris, cement and tiles will be made here by recycling. About 20 dumpers will carry the debris daily.

It has been informed that the Authority has given the green signal regarding the C&D waste plant.

