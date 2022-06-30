Reigning youth world champion Sachin made his way into the men’s 57kg quarterfinals of Elorda Cup with a crushing win over Ykhlas Gylychjanov in Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

According to information received here, Sachin produced a power-packed performance against his opponent from Turkmenistan to register a 5-0 win. Most aggressive among the two pugilists, Sachin exhibited a great display of skilful boxing and maintained his dominance throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, the challenges of Simranjit Kaur and two other Indians ended on the second day of the tournament following defeats in their respective matches.

The former World Championship bronze medallist, Simranjit went down fighting 2-3 against China’s Xu Zichun in an intense women’s 60kg Last-8 bout.

Lakshya Chahar and Harsh Lakra, on the other hand, conceded identical 0-5 defeats to their Kazakh rivals in the men’s section.

The reigning national champion Lakshya lost to Abzal Kuttybekov in the 86kg quarterfinal encounter while Harsh was outpunched by Yerassyl Zhakpekov in the 80kg preliminary round.

Later in the day, 2021 Youth World champion Gitika (48kg) and six other Indian women boxers — Amrit (63kg), Kalpana (66kg), Priyanka Thakur (70kg), Lalita (70kg), Babita Bisht (81kg) and Sushma (+81) — will fight in the quarterfinals.

Sushma will face a relatively tough challenge as she will take on the former world and reigning Asian champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan. Kalpana will also square off against another Kazakh boxer, Madina Nurshayeva-the 2017 Asian champion.

Top players from strong boxing countries such as India, Uzbekistan, and hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China, and Mongolia, are competing in the inaugural edition of the Elorda Cup. The finals will be played on July 4.

Late on Wednesday night, Kirti lost to Japan’s Rinka Tanaka by a close 2-3 margin in the women’s 60kg opening round match.

