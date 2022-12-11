INDIASPORTS

Indian boy Aryaveer wins silver in Bangkok Rapid chess meet

Eight-year-old Mumbai boy, Aryaveer Pittie of the American School of Bombay (ASB) won a silver medal in the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship that concluded today at Prasarnmit Plaza Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

Players across seven countries have participated in this Junior Rapid Chess Championship conducted by Red Knight Chess club, in the under-8 category. Aryaveer secured the silver medal with a creditable score of four points out of a possible six. while Suthiponpaisarn Proudpitcha of Thailand secured gold with a score of 5/6, a release from the South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA) said.

Elated over her son’s victory, Neesha Pittie, mother of Aryaveer, said they are proud of his victory and he indeed played this championship extremely well and look forward to more victories in the future.

Aryaveer is a student of the South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA) and is currently preparing for International Rating Chess Championships to be held in New Delhi early next year.

