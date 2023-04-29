Two Indian businessmen have pooled their resources to support the InternationalRally of Whangarei, the third round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) qualifier for Pacific Cup, scheduled to be held here from May 12 to 14.

Vamcy Merla and Juvvadi Vijay Rao, the businessmen from Andhra Pradesh, extended their support to the event and have also doubled the prize money for APRC segment. Merla and Rao are the successors of the Kalyani Group after the Late Merla Chandrasekhar Rao.

The former promoter of Indian National Rally Championship-4W (INRC) has intervened and made sure that the Indian round of the APRC 2023 had over 15 entries, encouraging about a dozen drivers to make their debut in the international event at home. Later, he went on to introduce prize money to the winners of the Pacific Cup in Otago Rally, the second round of the APRC.

Merla is now supporting the organisers of the International Rally of Whangarei, which is being held for the first time after the Covid-19 break. Across the May 12-14 weekend, Northland New Zealand will host international and national teams contesting for both the New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) and the APRC Pacific Cup.

Juvvadi Vijay Rao, of SMINS, an import and export company, who readily agreed to support the APRC along with VM Sports Foundation, said: “Event by event, we are improving the standard and participation of the APRC segment. We are focussed and want to create more visibility and bring back the past glory for this FIA event within a year.”

Willard Martin, Chairman of the Rally of Whangarei said: “At a time of rapidly rising costs the support of India’s Vamcy Merla providing the prize money and financial subsidy to run an international-grade event is hugely appreciated. His support allows the organisers to deliver a better event and winners can take home more than a trophy. We look forward to’Mr. Merla’s support to APRC in future as well, so we can aim to provide the best road for the next world champion.”

Vicky Chandhok, President of the FIA APRC Working Group, said: “Vamcy has obviously set his goals onto the international scene in his mission to support competitors in the APRC. Having contributed towards the earlier South India Rally and the Rally Otago, he has shifted focus to the Rally of Whangarei where competitors will benefit from double their prize money and the organisers will benefit from the subsidy.”

The event is divided into 18 competitive Special Stages (SS) covering 254km’of the region’s fast and flowing cambered roads.

Along with seven-time winner Hayden Paddon, 50 teams, including six international drivers from Japan, Australia, Vanuatu and New Caledonia entered the fray. Indians are likely to take part in the finale in Indonesia and the three-time APRC champion and Arjuna Awardee from India, Gaurav Gill, is expected to be a strong contender.

For the qualifying round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), 11 teams are competing and will also score points toward the Pacific Cup. Qualifiers can enter the overall APRC championship title de’ider at Indonesia’s Danau Toba Rally from November 24 to 26.

