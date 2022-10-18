INDIASPORTS

Indian chess WGM Priyanka Nutakki expelled from World Junior tournament

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Woman Grandmaster and seventh-seeded Priyanka Nutakki has been expelled from the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship underway in Italy for having a pair of earbuds in her jacket pocket, said the international chess federation (FIDE).

With an ELO rating of 2326, the 20-year-old Nutakki from Andhra Pradesh, during a routine check was found to have a pair of earbuds — a banned item in chess tournaments — in her jacket pocket.

“While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament,” FIDE said.

The point scored by Nutakki in Round 6 has been awarded to her rival, Govhar Beydullayeva.

The tournament Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian delegation. Nevertheless, one question that remains unanswered is why the players were not checked before entering the tournament hall?

It is an unfortunate end to Nutakki’s campaign, who was progressing well in the tournament scoring four points out of five rounds.

Reacting to the expulsion Y. Suman, secretary, Andhra Pradesh Chess Association (APCA) told IANS, “This is very unfortunate and upsetting. Priyanka was one of the leaders in the tournament and was a gold medal contender.”

He said the team coach and the manager should have warned the players at the start of every round about the banned items. Suman said he has shot off a complaint against the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on the casual attitude of the team manager and the coach to the Union Sports Minister.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20221018-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shifting Terrain by Radhika Hamlai

    Gujarat’s vibrant co-op sector suffers as politicians hijack leadership roles

    ED questions Trinamool leader over Saradha scam (Ld)

    More personnel to be deputed to Indian Embassy in Ukraine: Govt