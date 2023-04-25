Indian CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers) said they struggle at some level to get support from the executive board for the resources needed to maintain cybersecurity strength, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to research by cyber-security firm Trellix, about 62 per cent of CISOs think their jobs would be easier if all employees across the entire business were better aware of the challenges of cybersecurity.

In addition, 30 per cent of CISOs cite a lack of skilled talent on their team as a primary challenge.

“Along with their core responsibility of keeping a company and its assets safe, today CISOs in India are fighting stringent IT budgets, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals, and having the right IT security systems in place,” said Mahipal Nair, Managing Director, Trellix India & Vice President/Head of Human Resources APJ.

“To make their lives easier, security leaders must adopt a unified IT security solution that is constantly evolving to protect against the most sophisticated cyber threats along with encouraging a culture of cyber awareness for a resilient organisation,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that about 84 per cent of CISOs have managed a major cybersecurity incident once, and 44 per cent report this has happened more than once.

However, 84 per cent feel fully or mostly accountable for the incidents and 52 per cent experienced major attrition from the Security Operations team as a direct result.

With organisations reporting an average of 25 individual security solutions, 34 per cent said a major challenge is having too many pieces of technology without a single source of truth.

Around 98 per cent mentioned that having the right tools in place would save them considerable time.

