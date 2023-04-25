INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Indian CISOs face challenges in securing support to combat cyber attacks: Report

NewsWire
0
7

Indian CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers) said they struggle at some level to get support from the executive board for the resources needed to maintain cybersecurity strength, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to research by cyber-security firm Trellix, about 62 per cent of CISOs think their jobs would be easier if all employees across the entire business were better aware of the challenges of cybersecurity.

In addition, 30 per cent of CISOs cite a lack of skilled talent on their team as a primary challenge.

“Along with their core responsibility of keeping a company and its assets safe, today CISOs in India are fighting stringent IT budgets, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals, and having the right IT security systems in place,” said Mahipal Nair, Managing Director, Trellix India & Vice President/Head of Human Resources APJ.

“To make their lives easier, security leaders must adopt a unified IT security solution that is constantly evolving to protect against the most sophisticated cyber threats along with encouraging a culture of cyber awareness for a resilient organisation,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that about 84 per cent of CISOs have managed a major cybersecurity incident once, and 44 per cent report this has happened more than once.

However, 84 per cent feel fully or mostly accountable for the incidents and 52 per cent experienced major attrition from the Security Operations team as a direct result.

With organisations reporting an average of 25 individual security solutions, 34 per cent said a major challenge is having too many pieces of technology without a single source of truth.

Around 98 per cent mentioned that having the right tools in place would save them considerable time.

20230425-183601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Caste certificates, government benefits elude Odisha’s neglected Kela tribe

    DRDO, Indian Army successfully conduct six flight-tests of QRSAM system off...

    Kanpur: Dog’s carcass exhumed for 2nd autopsy

    ‘Bhediya’ special trailer gives more clues about the story