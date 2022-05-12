SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Indian climber Baljeet Kaul has climbed her second 8000m mountain Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak on Thursday morning just within two weeks, according to a media report.

Baljeet Kaur, from Himachal Pradesh summited Mt. Kanchenjunga at 04.20 a.m. with her guide Mingma Sherpa, said Pasang Sherpa of Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, according to Himalayan Times Daily.

“She has arrived at Camp III and is now descending as she is expected to arrive at the base camp today evening,” Sherpa said.

She has also climbed Mt. Annapurna I on April 28, 2022. This is her second 8000m+ mountain this season, according to Sherpa. “This season, she is attempting Everest and Lhotse as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, a climbing guide, who was suffering from severe high altitude sickness, died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu on Thursday morning.

Dipak Mahat from, who fell ill at Camp II on Mt Everest on Monday, was evacuated to Kathmandu for treatment on Tuesday morning, according to the local hospital authorities in Kathmandu.

Doctors attending Mahat at the Kathmandu-based HAMS hospital pronounced him dead on Thursday morning, according to the expedition organizer.

This season, three climbers, including a foreigner, have already died in the Everest region. A woman climber scaled the world’s highest peak, becoming the first Nepali female doctor to successfully scale Mt Everest this season.

20220512-153603

