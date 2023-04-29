INDIA

Indian Coast Guard conducts special community interaction with fishermen at Mori Bandar

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Coast Guard hosted a special Community Interaction Program (CIP) at Mori Bandar, Okha.

The event took place on Friday and it brought together members of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wildlife Trust of India, fisheries department, owners and local fishermen.

The primary objective of the CIP was to raise awareness among the fishing community about the importance of not operating fishing boats across the International Maritime Border and avoiding fishing in No Fishing Zones.

Additionally, the program aimed to inform participants about safety measures and the protection of life and property at sea.

During the event, attendees were educated on the significance of carrying life-saving appliances and equipment, practicing sustainable fishing, preventing marine litter, applying basic first-aid techniques, understanding survival methods, and utilizing technology for marine safety.

An IMD representative informed the fishing community about the upcoming monsoon season and various indicators of cyclonic weather.

The gathering also covered the benefits of millets for local residents.

The Centre and the Indian Coast Guard’s initiatives for the safety and security of fishermen were discussed, emphasizing the integration of the fishing community into the coastal security architecture.

20230429-133405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will abide by any decision of high command: T’gana Cong chief

    UP crosses 8cr Covid vax-mark, Lucknow gives over 1L Covid jabs...

    Mekedatu padayatra: Authorities get cracking on Cong leaders in K’taka

    ‘Govt communication crucial for realisation of national goals under ‘Sabka Saath,...