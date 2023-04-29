The Indian Coast Guard hosted a special Community Interaction Program (CIP) at Mori Bandar, Okha.

The event took place on Friday and it brought together members of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wildlife Trust of India, fisheries department, owners and local fishermen.

The primary objective of the CIP was to raise awareness among the fishing community about the importance of not operating fishing boats across the International Maritime Border and avoiding fishing in No Fishing Zones.

Additionally, the program aimed to inform participants about safety measures and the protection of life and property at sea.

During the event, attendees were educated on the significance of carrying life-saving appliances and equipment, practicing sustainable fishing, preventing marine litter, applying basic first-aid techniques, understanding survival methods, and utilizing technology for marine safety.

An IMD representative informed the fishing community about the upcoming monsoon season and various indicators of cyclonic weather.

The gathering also covered the benefits of millets for local residents.

The Centre and the Indian Coast Guard’s initiatives for the safety and security of fishermen were discussed, emphasizing the integration of the fishing community into the coastal security architecture.

20230429-133405