Indian Coast Guard rescues Myanmar sailor from mid-sea

Undertaking a long-range medical evacuation above sea, Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued a Myanmar sailor from mid-sea. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The Myanmar national, identified as Than Htike Lwin, was onboard MT GB Venture, which had reached near Sagar Island from Singapore.

The rescue operation was carried out with an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter equipped with a medical team from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

According to official sources, the Indian Coast Guard officials received a message from Sagar VTMS regarding an injury to a Myanmar crew onboard MT GB Venture in the morning. The officials communicated with the master to ascertain the condition of the patient and other details.

After detailed assessment and discussion with the master, the patient’s condition was assessed to be critical, requiring immediate medical care, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard launched the operation at 8.55 a.m. and aircraft reached near the merchant vessel at 10.10 a.m. and the patient, who had suffered injuries to his abdomen, was airlifted from mid-air. By 11.40 a.m., the operation was completed and the patient smoothly landed at Bhubaneswar airport, it said.

The patient was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“First time indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Bhubaneswar has undertaken an extremely long-range Medical Evacuation from the sea,” the Coast Guard said.

20230123-201404

