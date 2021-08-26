The Consulate General of India in Toronto is organizing a Consular Camp in Mississauga on Sunday, September 5 to address and resolve various consular related queries/issues about passport, visa, OCI, attestation, PCC, Surrender Certificate, Life Certificate, etc.

The camp will be held at the Hindu Heritage Centre located at 6300 Mississauga Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In view of the recent lifting of lockdown restrictions in Ontario, the Consulate General of India has decided to organize Consular Camps to resolve various queries and issues for the Indian Diaspora at a more convenient location in Mississauga, Dheeraj Pareek (Consul – Press, Information & Community Welfare) said in a media statement.

The Consular Camp is meant to resolve any long-pending issues and will not provide the consular services at the venue. However, the applications if found in order will be approved for submission at the BLS Centers, respectively. Applicants are requested to bring their original passport and PR Card with them for verification, the statement read.

Given the COVID-19 situation and to contain its spread, all applicants who will be visiting the Consular Camp at the above location are requested to follow provincial health norms, including restrictions on the number of people assembling at a given time and requirement to wear a face-mask in public places. Applicants are also requested to follow the directives of the organizers at the venue for smooth operations and movement of people.

Please do not visit the Consular Camp venue if you are suffering from COVID-19 or have symptoms like fever, cough, sneezing and running nose or if you have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

Those interested in availing of services during the Consular Camp must register at https://forms.gle/v6zj6Ghftd6migHG6.