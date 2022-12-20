BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Indian consumers seek high-speed, advanced computational capabilities in 5G devices

Indian consumers are seeking high speed and advanced computational capabilities in 5G powered smart devices, but concerns around limited coverage, replacement of existing devices and privacy of data are bothering them, a report showed on Tuesday.

According to market research firm Techarc, limited coverage of 5G, obsolescence of existing devices and data security and privacy emerge as the top three concerns for 5G powered Connected Consumer.

“Connected Consumers are expecting advanced computational capabilities in these devices leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and others, increasing the role and significance of a processor (chipset) in the smart devices,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst Techarc said in a statement.

The report mentioned that smart comfort and convenience, smart home appliances and smart security devices are expected to be among the priority categories for connected consumers in 2023 where they will purchase devices like smart lights, smart air purifiers, smart ACs, and more.

“The smart devices ecosystem shall have to power their devices with processors that can help OEMs to design such devices meeting consumer expectations,” Kawoosa added.

Moreover, the report also assessed that affordability will remain the theme driving adoption with 32 per cent of the connected consumers willing to spend a cumulative budget of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 on smart devices in 2023.

Brand experience and awareness will remain a key concern for users who are still on the edge by not making an opinion about buying smart devices, said the report.

