Indian crafts weave Rahul Mishra’s show in Paris

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) In terms of Fashion news what caused a significant stir was the unusual collaboration between Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and French couturier Christian Lacroix at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020.

On the spectacle front, Chanel can always be relied on to raise the bar. This year Virginie Viard’s Chanel Spring Summer 2020 was shouting from the rooftops. The iconic grey zinc rooftops of Paris that inspired Van Gogh and several other artists over the ages were the inspiration for the Chanel set, as well as for some of the prints in the show.

Ramesh Nair’s new line of bags for luxury brand Moynat also paid homage to the unique architecture of the roof tops and captured the spirit in poetic translation and exquisite craftsmanship but that is another story !!!

From India, designer Rahul Mishra’s presentation was a study in contrasts and poles apart to fellow Indian designer Manish Arora’s collection.

Rahul Mishra’s show on September 28 was a statement in simplicity and elegance. Held at the Palais de Tokyo, it was a straight forward, no frills no fuss showing of a tight and meticulously crafted collection.

Developed on the idea of creating flow and movement with embroideries and taking it to the next level after its initial success at his couture showing, was a collection that floated down the ramp with almost ethereal incandescence.

A glamorous and sexy collection ranging from casual skirts, flowing trousers, shorts and bikini tops to dresses to fit the most formal of occasions. Presented in two segments, the first were breezy pristine weaves that had lush lashings of three dimensional flowers and foliage.

The designer’s interpretation evoking the need for pockets of nature as a refuge and a haven within the concrete jungle of buildings in a city. The second was the cityscape itself. A starkly beautiful collection with 3D embroideries of buildings. Creating a cityscape that moved and swirled with every step, almost pulsating with the restless energy of a metropolis.

The collection was complemented by exquisitely crafted jewellery from Zoya, the luxury diamond boutique from the House of Tata. Used judiciously and only where appropriate, it added just the required dose of glamour without screaming its presence. Spot on styling by Elisa Nalin.

Hand embroidered over hundreds of hours by artisans across diverse craft clusters, Rahul Mishra’s work is a labour of love and an ode to slow fashion. Intricate Indian craftsmanship is the label’s declared mainstay and helps Rahul to continue to realise his dream of providing sustained employment and enabling reverse migration of embroiderers back to their villages.

Both the collection and the underlying ethos of the brand with its commitment to a socially sustainable model, got an unequivocal thumbs up from the fashion press and he got some great reviews.

Attending the show were Godfrey Deeny, Caroline Isa, Amy Verner and Lily Templeton among others.

Of course every fashion Week has its memorable moments, this year it would seem that the biggest news on the closing day was the prankster and youtube star, comedian Marie Benoliel who sprinted up to the stage and joined the models on the haloed Chanel catwalk !

As reported in the press, Benoliel goes by the stage name, Marie S’Infiltre, which translates in English to Marie ‘Infiltrates’ which is precisely what she did with the Chanel show and gained worldwide fame. According to a news item post the event in the Independent, Benoliel said she found it fun to infiltrate fashion events because the industry has a tendency to take itself too seriously, and she views her pranks as a way to relax the atmosphere a bit.

Doubt if the House of Chanel found it relaxing but it certainly ended up being the biggest buzz on the closing day.

