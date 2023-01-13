SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy ties the knot with Arjun Hoysala

NewsWire
0
0

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy started a new innings in her life on Thursday when she tied the knot with Karnataka first class cricketer Arjun Hoysala.

Veda chose to tie the knot on the birth anniversary of her mother Cheluvamba Devi (67), who had passed away due to Covid-related complications in 2021. She had lost her sister, Vatsala Shivakumar (42), to the pandemic two weeks later.

The veteran of 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is took to Instagram to announce her wedding, saying, “This one is for you amma (mother). Your birthday will remain special always.”

Veda also remembered her late sister, saying, “Love you akka (sister).”

Veda and Arjun solemnised their marriage at a quiet ceremony at the sub-registrar office in Bengaluru.

The couple, clad in simple attire, signed the documents and announced their wedding in the presence of few family members and close friends.

She also wrote to her partner Arjun, “Meri Jan ab Teri huyi, dhyan rakhna (my love I am yours now, take care of me).”

The wedding pictures uploaded by Veda on her Instagram handle have gone viral on social media.

20230113-173807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England hit mammoth 498/4 against the Netherlands, register highest team score...

    T20 World Cup: We are almost there but we never finish...

    I’ve been looking at how special it is to be a...

    It doesn’t sit comfortably with me: Dominic Cork on Deepti’s run-out...