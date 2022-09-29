ART/CULTURE/BOOKSTOP NEWS

Indian crime fiction writer honoured at Agatha Christie Fest

NewsWire
0
13

Crime fiction author Ruby Gupta, who is the Head of English Department at Indian Military Academy here, has brought laurels by being honoured as the International Writer-in-Residence at the International Agatha Christie Festival in Torquay in Britain.

Author of nine books, Ruby Gupta’s mystery novels are inspired by the works of Agatha Christie.

The International Agatha Christie Festival is organised every year in Torquay in Devon, the birthplace of Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist.

This annual Festival of arts and literature celebrates the life and legacy of Christie. It draws international authors of repute, renowned academicians and a global audience.

As International Writer-in-Residence, Ruby Gupta gave a talk on how Agatha Christie inspired modern Indian crime fiction, along with British author Vaseem Khan.

She presented the prizes to the winners of the 2022 Young Writers Mystery Short-Story Writing Competition. Her stint included attending all the talks and lectures, involvement in all the festival events and visiting the landmarks associated with the life and work of Christie.

During the festival, Ruby Gupta’s latest suspense thriller, ‘The Secret of Leifeng Pagoda’, was unveiled. This novel is inspired by the true events of the mysterious deaths of Indian nuclear scientists and is being adapted on screen by Almighty Motion Picture.

It is an intelligent, deeply-researched novel which begins with the assassination attempt on Jawaharlal Nehru and ends with the volatile India-China equation.

20220929-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru artist to perform at Parliament of World’s Religions on Oct...

    ‘Time to abolish the entire sum of morality’

    Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’ shortlisted for Booker Prize 2021

    Vijay Singh’s ‘Jaya Ganga’ now in Hindi