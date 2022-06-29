In less than 10 days, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) which comes under the IT Ministry, on Wednesday issued another advisory over serious vulnerabilities in networking major Cisco products that could help hackers gain access, infiltrate into computer systems and steal data.

The multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, Cisco Email Security Appliance (ESA) and Cisco Enterprise Chat and Email (ECE) which could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, conduct a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack and retrieve sensitive information on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its advisory.

The ‘Information Disclosure Vulnerability’ exists in the web management interface of Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, “due to a lack of proper input sanitisation while querying the external authentication server”.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a crafted query through an external authentication web page. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to gain access to sensitive information, including user credentials from the external authentication server,” the advisory read.

The ‘Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability’ exists in the web interface of Cisco Enterprise Chat and Email (ECE) “due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input that is processed by the web interface”.

Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the interface or access sensitive, browser-based information.

On June 20, CERT-In advised enterprises about three serious vulnerabilities in the networking major’s products.

The vulnerabilities in products like routers and email/web manager could allow the attacker to gain unauthorised access, execute arbitrary commands and cause denial of service attack on an affected system, CERT-In had said in its earlier advisory.

The bugs that were listed last time in Cisco products were called ‘Security Bypass Vulnerability’, ‘Denial of Service Vulnerability’ and ‘Information Disclosure Vulnerability’.

