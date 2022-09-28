INDIASCI-TECH

Indian cyber agency warns WhatsApp users of critical bugs

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian cyber agency CERT-In on Wednesday warned WhatsApp users of multiple bugs which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

In an advisory, CERT-In, under the IT Ministry, described two remote code execution vulnerabilities in Meta-owned WhatsApp in both Android and iOS versions.

The first vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to integer overflow.

“A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to execute remote code in an established video call,” warned the cyber agency.

Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, said CERT-In.

Hackers can also exploit a second vulnerability in WhatsApp by sending a specially-crafted video file that can put users’ information at risk.

CERT-In advised WhatsApp users to install latest security updates.

WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in the country, according the third-party reports.

20220928-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG committee rejects Tejaswin Shankar’s name, says Rajeev Mehta

    Delnaaz talks about playing Goli ‘bua’ and a daily soap’s rollercoaster...

    Top LeT commander killed in Kashmir gunfight (Ld)

    Rakshanda Khan’s Eid plans: It’s always about countless bowls of sheer...