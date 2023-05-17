DIASPORAWORLD

Indian dies after being hit by car in Florida

NewsWire
0
0

A 32-year-old Indian man died on the spot after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in the US state of Florida.

Mariappan Subramanian, who worked as a Test Lead with HCL Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile, died on Monday at Hillsborough County in Tampa.

The car which struck him had jumped a red light, according to a fundraiser page.

Mariappan is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son who are living in India.

He had recently relocated from Jacksonville to Tampa.

“We are initiating this fundraiser on behalf of Mrs Mariappan and seeking your generous support. Your contributions will entirely go to the surviving family. We hope that this will make a positive difference in their future,” the GoFundMe page set up to help Mariappan read.

Local community groups in Tampa and Jacksonville are actively working to send the mortal remains back to Mariappan’s family in India.

20230517-102402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin man arrested for allegedly stabbing sex worker in US

    Balkrishna Doshi to receive 2022 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture

    Indians’ overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report

    CM asks home secy to coordinate with Centre to bring back...