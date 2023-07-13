A 33-year-old Indian worker died on the spot after being struck by a reversing vehicle at a worksite in Singapore.

The man was a driver employed by BSN Tech Engineering, and was working at the site occupied by Star Ready-Mix in Jurong West, The Straits Times reported.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), he was preparing a tipper truck for unloading when he was hit by a reversing wheel loader, which is used to lift materials at construction sites.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The incident occurred at about 3.40 p.m. (local time) at 1 Buroh Close.

MOM said it is investigating the case and has instructed Star Ready-Mix to stop all vehicular operations there.

“As a general safety measure, employers must implement a proper traffic management plan to minimise the risks from vehicles,” MOM added.

The incident comes just after the workplace death of a 20-year-old Indian national, who died after a part of a building collapsed in Singapore.

His body was pulled out of the rubble in rescue operations lasting for more than six hours last month.

There have been 14 workplace deaths in Singapore this year, with 46 deaths reported in 2022 — the highest number recorded since 2016, when 66 people died.

MOM had imposed a six-month heightened safety period from September 1, 2022 to Feb 28, 2023, to curb the “concerning rise” in workplace fatalities, but extended it till May 31, along with introducing additional measures.

It also raised the maximum fine for breaches of WSH laws that could result in death or serious injury — from $20,000 to $50,000.

2023071338305