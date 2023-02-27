BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian diplomat alleges poor facilities at AI business class lounge at NY’s JFK airport

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian diplomat on Monday complained about the poor facilities at Air India’s business class lounge at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

Dr K.J. Srinivasa, India’s High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, and St.Kitts & Nevis, alleged that the Air India business class lounge at JFK Airport had “empty food containers, disposable plates and cutlery and unresponsive staff”.

“Pathetic state of affairs at @airindiain business class lounge @JFKairport. empty food containers,bad food,disposable plates/cutlery,unresponsive staff. @TataCompanies can splurge billions on buying new aircraft why not pay some attention to revamping existing lounge @RNTata2000,” he said in a tweet.

The diplomat also shared photos which showed food trays with cut vegetables, a few dishes, cup noodles and other things.

Air India responded to Dr Srinivasa’s complaint saying they are looking into it. “Dr. Srinivasa, we appreciate you taking out time and sharing your feedback. Our aim is to deliver a comfortable and memorable experience whenever you fly with us.

“We are looking into this and are sure you will give us another opportunity to serve the best in-class the next time you travel with us,” said the airline.

Earlier, during the day, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

“Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze,” Kapoor said on Twitter.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet.

20230227-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashneer now hits out at BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar, says hiring...

    FTCCI hails Union Budget as growth-oriented

    49% preferred e-commerce sites for shopping in the last 12 months

    Battered by dollar crunch, SL to negotiate with IMF & others...