Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the Indian economy currently is the fastest-growing among major economies of the world.

Referring to the sliding rupee, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: “Rupee @40 : ‘Refreshing’; 50 : ‘India in crisis’; 60 : ICU; 70 : Atmanirbhar; 80 : Amritkaal.” In his tweet, the R in Amritkaal was replaced by the Rupee symbol.

Quoting Gandhi’s tweet, BJP Information and Technology Department in-charge, Amit Malviya tweeted: “This is for the neo-currency experts. The rupee has fallen less than most — 6% in the first half of 2022. Compared to that, the Euro has fallen by 11.6%, the Yen by 19.2%, and the Pound by 13.2%. Rupee, however, has appreciated against other major currencies.”

“Like 80.2/Euro vs 88 a year ago, 0.58/Yen vs 0.68, 94.3/Pound vs 103.2 and remained broadly flat to 11.8/Yuan vs 11.5 a year ago. Compare this to 2013, when the rupee was depreciating against all major currencies, not just the dollar, because of an inherently weak Indian economy,” Malviya said.

Mentioning that the Indian economy right now is fastest-growing among major economies of the world, Malviya said, “In 2013, Indian economy was part of the ‘Fragile Five’, manufacturing growth was weak and exports anaemic. The economy right now is fastest-growing among major economies of the world, manufacturing sector is picking up post the pandemic, as evidenced by PMI and core sector data.”

