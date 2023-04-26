BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian economy demonstrates strength & stability, GDP to grow at 6% in FY23: Acuite

NewsWire
0
3

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be at 6 per cent in FY24, said credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research.

In its monthly commentary on the economy. Acuite said that despite the global macro economy remaining characterised by contradictions and financial system instability risks coming to the fore, the Indian economy continues to demonstrate strength and stability.

Most lead indicators at the start of 2023 continue to display resilience, with incremental data Feb-23/Mar-23 faring better than Jan-23.

“Acuite expects GDP growth to moderate but still remain healthy at 6.0 per cent in FY24,” the report said.

According to Acuite, there is a clear distinction emerging with respect to the strength of domestic demand — which continues to display vigour, as against the impact of slowing external demand getting captured in reduced run-rate of merchandise exports (albeit in part also due to moderation in commodity prices), waning export orders within PMI and services exports coming off their Dec-22 peak (though still above trend).

“Looking ahead, challenges for domestic growth are expected to intensify in FY24 owing to — 1) a Slowdown in global growth, with the added dimension of tightness in credit conditions post the banking sector turmoil 2) Climate risks especially a warmer summer along with El Nino risks 3) Private capex remaining uneven and sluggish and 4) downside in urban leveraged consumption owing to pass-through of higher borrowing costs,” Acuite said.

According to Acuite, the moderation in inflationary pressures and the step up in public capital expenditure should continue to drive a healthy momentum in the domestic economy.

20230426-153221

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Revenue of road construction cos to grow by 15% this fiscal:...

    Indian firms to generate 49% of revenue from digital infra by...

    Garuda Drone to deliver Swiggy grocery parcels in Bengaluru

    Reliance 5G services to start in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur from...