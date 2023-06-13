INDIA

Indian economy on rise with growing employment, spike in manufacturing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Indian economy is on a rise being fuelled by a spike in manufacturing activity and growing employment despite the growing geopolitical tensions.

Addressing the newly recruits in various government departments at a ‘Rozgar Mela’ where more than 70,000 appointment letters were handed over virtually by him, the prime minister said that due to various government schemes like Startup India, Stand up India and Mudra Yojana, several employment opportunities have emerged in the private sector also.

He said in his video address, that even in the government departments, job opportunities have grown in the last 10 years.

With several startups having been established, youngsters in India are not only getting self-employed, but are also providing employment to other youngsters too, Modi added.

He claimed that the world looks at India as a nation with a politically stable and decisive government.

Incidentally, India’s unemployment rate increased in April 2023 to 8.11 per cent from 7.8 per cent in March 2023.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in the country has been on an upward trend since the start of the year, as it recorded an increase for the fourth consecutive month in April 2023.

Unemployment rate was 7.14 per cent in January 2023. Compared to this, the unemployment rate in April was 0.97 percentage points higher.

Over the past 12 months, the unemployment rate ranged between 6.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent, averaging at 7.6 per cent. Therefore, the unemployment rate of 8.11 per cent registered in April was on the higher end of the spectrum, CMIE said in an analysis last month.

Meanwhile the ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 43 locations across the country.

The new recruits, who got their appointment letters on Tuesday, joined the government in various departments, including financial services, posts, defence, school education, higher education, revenue and health among others.

