INDIA

Indian economy presents picture of resilience, robust financial system boosting growth: RBI document

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian economy presents a picture of resilience, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial stability report has said.

The report, which is a half-yearly report card of financial institutions’ health, while presenting an overview of the financial sector, noted: “Sustained growth momentum, moderating inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations, a narrowing current account deficit (CAD) and rising foreign exchange reserves, ongoing fiscal consolidation and a robust financial system are setting the economy on a path of sustained growth.”

“Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates are engendering a new credit and investment cycle. Strong revenue growth, higher profits and lower leverage are helping corporates to improve their bottom lines,” it added.

Banks and non-bank financial intermediaries are posting strong earnings and robust credit growth with strengthening buffers, the report said.

These improvements are brightening the prospects of the Indian economy, fortified by the rising pace, the RBI document added.

However it cautioned at the same time, that the stability of the global financial system is tested by high inflation, tight financial conditions and banking system fragilities.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation are threatening macroeconomic stability. Bouts of volatility surge through financial markets amidst rapid shifts in investor sentiments.

Emerging market economies (EMEs) could face significant spillover risks and asymmetric effects of macrofinancial instability, it pointed out.

2023062931386

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna vows to win 10 medals...

    Lalit Modi’s remarks against ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi, SC agrees to hear...

    BJD registers landslide victory in urban body polls (Ld)

    Babul Supriyo likely to be sent to Rajya Sabha