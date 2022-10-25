DIASPORAINDIA

Indian Embassy asks citizens to leave Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday issued an advisory, a second one in less than a week, asking all citizens to leave the war-torn nation by all available means.

It said that many Indian citizens had left Ukraine after the first advisory had been issued on October 19.

The Indian embassy further advised citizens to contact it for any assistance needed for crossing the border.

It also advised the citizens to contact Indian embassies in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as per their exit plans.

On October 19, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had issued an advisory asking Indian citizens not to travel to that country and had also urged Indians there to leave at the earliest, due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

20221025-225805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Investors Meet: K’taka minister invites Kannada diaspora in Japan

    Indian-American man arrested for killing daughter-in-law

    Indian sisters in Australia set record with rendition of 193 national...

    Rishi Sunak launches bid to be UK’s Prime Minister