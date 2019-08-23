Indian Embassy in Singapore showcases Indian food

Singapore, Aug 30 (IANS) The Embassy of India and the India Tourism Office, Singapore, held a Road Show and Indian Food Festival at Hotel Westin in Jakarta.

The event was organised on Thursday as part of the ongoing celebration of the 70th Anniversary of India-Indonesia Diplomatic Ties, where promoting bilateral tourism was identified as one of the core sectors, an embassy statement said.

Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat welcomed the gathering and addressed the audience, which included delegates from India and leading travel operators from both the countries.

Rawat informed about free e-visa, which was announced in May 2018, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indonesia.

Rawat said the B2B interaction between Indian and Indonesian travel operators would further scale up tourist traffic between the two countries. He also mentioned Experience Incredible India campaign, scheduled at Pacific Place on Friday and invited the guests to attend the event.

Addressing the gathering, Gyan Bhusan, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism emphasised upon how both the countries can jointly benefit from tourism. He also apprised the audience of the measures being taken by the Indian government to attract Indonesian tourists.

The event was followed by a Food Festival, where Indian Chef Uttam Singh showcased selected Indian cuisine to the participants.

The Road Show and Indian Food Festival were attended by Travel Agencies, Media and over 200 audiences from India and Indonesia.

