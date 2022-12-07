BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC: RBI

NewsWire
0
0

Indian entities can hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets on recognised exchanges in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gujarat, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

Announcing the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to increase the repo rate by 35 basis points, Das said: “Resident entities in India are currently not permitted to hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets.”

“With a view to providing greater flexibility to these entities to hedge the price risk of their gold exposures, resident entities will now be permitted to hedge their gold price risk on recognised exchanges in the IFSC. This measure will benefit importers/exporters of gold such as jewellers and industries which use gold as an intermediate or raw material,” Das said.

Welcoming the decision Colin Shah, Managing Director, Kama Jewelry said: “The RBI’s approval to hedge gold at IFSC is a positive move and a major enabler for gold importers and exporters using yellow metal as the primary raw material for production. This will help increase the price competitiveness of the Indian jewellery industry.”

“It will help the players hedge their positions against price fluctuations and unfavourable currency movement. This will also lead to an increase in volumes and activities at IFSC,” Shah added.

20221207-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to issue sovereign Green Bonds to finance green infra

    IIP up 3.1% in Sep, experts say growth higher than expectations...

    Dairy can transform lives of farmers: Experts at CII Agro Tech

    GST cuts for several Covid-relief items; no change in vax tax