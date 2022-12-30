SOUTH ASIA

Indian envoy hands over PM Modi’s message to Prachanda

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday held talks with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and handed over the congratulatory message sent by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Modi was the first foreign head of the government to congratulate Prachanda upon his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal on December 25.

Prachanda’s private secretariat tweeted the photos of the meeting between the premier and the Indian envoy during which they also discussed strengthening the bilateral ties.

Srivastava, during his meeting with Prachanda, had read out the message of Modi where the latter expressed his desire and intent to work together with the new government in the Himalayan nation.

Modi says he is looking forward to working with Prachanda to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government was looking forward to working together with the new government in Nepal and further strengthening the bilateral relations.

“Our Prime Minister congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The Nepali Prime Minister replied and said that he wants friendly relations between the countries. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations.

“We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are eager to work together with the new government formed through the recent elections,” Bagchi added.

Following the November 20 election, a new government was formed under the leadership of Prachanda, the Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), on December 25.

20221230-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan economic commission meets on private sector, prioritises power supply

    PTI leaders cast doubt on suspect who attacked Imran

    3 Pakistani soldiers killed in anti-terror ops

    India, China to hold 12th round of military-level talks on Saturday