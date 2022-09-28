BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian equities fall; Sensex ends more than 500 points down

NewsWire
0
0

The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday with Sensex falling more than 500 points, and Nifty ending over 140 points down.

At close, Sensex ended 509.24 points or 0.89 per cent down at 56,598.28, while Nifty closed lower by 148.80 points or 0.87 per cent at 16,858.60.

About 2,092 shares declined, 1,335 shares advanced while 105 remained unchanged on Wednesday.

ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major losers on the Sensex. Nifty Bank was down 2.07 per cent, Nifty Metal was down 1.94 per cent while BSE Energy was down 1.09 per cent.

“Markets remained choppy with a sharply downward bias, as investors exited banking and metal stocks ahead of the monthly F&O expiry with the likely rate hike by the RBI and other central banks, indicating that bearish sentiment could continue going ahead,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Among sectors, metals, banks and power fell the most while healthcare, IT and auto indices rose the most.

“Nifty continued its downmove and now 16,653-16,752 band could provide support for the near term. On upmoves, 16,978 could offer resistance,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Broad market outperformed with the midcap/smallcap indices falling 0.43-0.47 per cent, and the advance decline ratio improving over the previous day to 0.49:1, though still in the negative.

Global shares sank to two-year lows on Wednesday, hammered by spiralling borrowing costs that intensified fears of a global recession and sent investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar.

An intensifying energy crisis in the European region and a deteriorating growth outlook also dampened sentiments.

South Korea, Taiwan and China began interventions by way of dampening yields, banning stock short sales and supporting currency.

20220928-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Opaqueness antithetical to transparency’: SC directs SEBI to allow RIL access...

    Centre to develop framework to check fake reviews on E-Commerce websites

    SpiceXpress airlifts 55K oxygen concentrators in 3 weeks

    India’s Feb merchandise exports rise but marginally