Indian equities open positive; Sensex jumps over 1,000 pts

India’s key indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — recovered considerably on Friday morning due to value buying.

Even as the equity markets are expected to be volatile in the next few days, there is nothing to worry for long-term investors, said Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities.

Thursday’s sharp fall was triggered after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Sensex settled 4.7 per cent or 2,702 points down at 54,529 points, whereas Nifty 4.8 per cent down, or 815 points down at 16,248 points.

On Friday, at 9.19 a.m., Sensex was 1.9 per cent or 1,026 points up at 55,557 points, whereas Nifty 2.0 per cent or 327 points up at 16,575 points.

On the stocks front, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, UPL, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 stocks in the opening session.

