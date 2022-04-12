BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian equity indices extend losses, Sensex falls nearly 300 pts

NewsWire
0
1

Indian equity indices extended their losses from the previous session and traded lower in early trade on Tuesday.

At 9.46. a.m., Sensex was 0.5 per cent or 295 points down at 58,670 points, whereas Nifty was 0.6 per cent or 112 points down at 17,563 points.

IT stocks are likely to do well as Tata Consultancy Services results indicate robust deal wins and order flows, said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday reported a year-on-year rise of 7.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 at Rs 9,926 crore.

“TCS results are in line and marginally above expectations. This can support IT stocks even if there is some profit booking,” Vijayakumar said.

20220412-100002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Power tariff revised in Karnataka, users will have to pay more

    Metal Mayhem: EV, steel industry to take hit over soaring nickel...

    India Public Cloud end-user spending to reach $4.4B in 2021

    Int’l passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app...