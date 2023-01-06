BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian equity markets to be resilient in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Indian stock markets will continue to exhibit resilience in 2023 continuing the trend from 2022, with manufacturing, electric mobility, infrastructure and defence as themes doing well, said Windmill Capital, a research analyst company.

This despite concerns around global slowdown and a possible recession in the West due to unwinding of monetary policy by major global central banks, Windmill Capital added.

As to the challenges in the current year to global economic and equity growth, escalation of geo-political tensions between Russia-Ukraine, China-Taiwan, and a fresh spike in prices of crude oil, the company said.

In 2022, comparative to most global markets, the Indian markets have managed to be in the positive terrain with gains of 3.02 per cent.

According to Windmill Capital, the reasons for the positive performance by the Indian markets are: Indian government’s proactive policy making; a pragmatic monetary policy; business resilience.

20230106-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1 mn ‘Make in India’ iPhones shipped in Q1 2022 as...

    SBI raises additional $1B untied loan with JBIC

    Fear & Loathing: FY22 pent-up demand likely to fizzle away (IANS...

    Loss making entities may get one last attempt at strategic sale...