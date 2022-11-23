A life-changing prize of AED 20 million was won by an Indian mechanical engineer at the 102nd Mahzooz Super Saturday. The winner, who lives in Kuwait, became Mahzooz’s 30th multi-millionaire, as he matched five of the five winning numbers.

Dalip, the 48-year-old father of three, has been taking part in Mahzooz regularly with the sole intention of winning only the guaranteed raffle draw of AED 100,000. Not even in his wildest dreams did he anticipate taking home AED 20 million instead. The 48-year-old spent six months relentlessly trying to win the guaranteed raffle draw, but won the top prize instead.

Dalip is determined to give his family — his wife, three children aged 25, 23 and 20-years-old as well as his aging parents — all the comforts of life possible with the prize money.

“I couldn’t have saved this much even if I had worked for a hundred years,” says the engineer, who spent more than a decade away from his family working in the steel industry.

“I had goosebumps when I received the email from Mahzooz on that memorable night. While getting ready for bed, I received an email from Mahzooz, but I assumed that I had won either the third prize of AED 350 or the AED 100,000 raffle draw prize. With the aid of this money, my family and I will be able to pursue all of our aspirations,” adds an ecstatic Dalip.

Dalip’s greatest desire is to retire and reside in a state-of-the-art house in India in the future. But his first and immediate indulgence, will be buying the latest iPhone besides travelling around the world (Europe, the US and Gulf countries) with his family. He also intends to invest and settle down with his family in UAE as he believes that his life changed for the better while he was participating with a homegrown brand from the UAE.

“The stroke of luck that we saw on the 102nd Super Saturday Draws epitomize Mahzooz’s ethos: changing people’s lives overnight, forever,” according to Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, who spoke during the press conference to celebrate Dalip’s victory.

“This was part of our latest promotion, which offered participants the chance to win AED 20million instead of the usual AED 10million and I am very happy that the promotion didn’t end, before that top prize was claimed.”

He continued: “This also confirms that Mahzooz’s popularity is cross borders. Dalip, is one among the thousands of winners who joined Mahzooz from other GCC countries, and who collectively won close to AED 30million.”

