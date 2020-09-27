Indian expat jailed for molesting jogger in Dubai

Dubai, Sep 27 (IANS) An Indian expat has been sentenced to six months in prison for sexually molesting a jogger in Dubai, the media report.

On Saturday, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 40-year-old defendant claimed that he touched the woman inappropriately while she was exercising near her residence in Bur Dubai in June, reports Gulf News.

The court also ordered the deportation of the defendant after serving his jail term.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the expat with sexual abuse and illegal consumption of alcohol.

–IANS

ksk/