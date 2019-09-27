Indian expat killed in Dubai building blast

Dubai, Sep 30 (IANS) A 47-year-old Indian expatriate died following a massive gas pipe explosion in an apartment building in Dubai, authorities revealed on Monday.

The explosion took place on Saturday in the sixth floor of the apartment in the Al Ghurair Building in Mankhool while a mechanic was trying to repair a gas leak, the Khaleej Times reported.

Dubai Police took to Twitter to confirm that the explosion caused by cooking gas leakage has resulted in one death and three serious injuries.

“Police authorities secured the area while the victims, all Asian nationals, were transferred to Rashid Hospital,” tweeted Dubai Police.

The victim’s wife told Khaleej Times, “The blast took place in the apartment next door to ours. I was at home with my younger daughter, and my husband was on his way back home with our older daughter after her study lessons.

“There was a sudden and massive explosion that came from the apartment next door. The impact was so huge, and it hit our apartment as well. The roof fell; there was debris everywhere.

“A huge door had fallen on him, and the impact of the blast caused severe injuries to his body. My daughter suffered small bruises on her leg.”

The family originally from Lucknow wants to repatriate the victim’s body back to India as soon as possible.

In response to the accident, Consulate General of India in Dubai issued a tweet saying: “We are in touch with the friends and family as well as with local authorities. We express our sincere condolences to the family and want to assure that we will help in all ways possible.”

