Indian expats among 15 cyclists injured in Kuwait hit-and-run

Indian expats were among the 15 people who were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said citing the country’s Ministry of Interior.

The Indians had joined a Filipino cycling group and had gathered to practise the sport on Friday when the accident occured, the Khaleej Times reported.

The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists but later turned himself in.

The ministry confirmed that legal measures were being taken against him.

According to the authorities, the cyclists did not have a permit to use the main road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

They urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, the Times reported.

Residents have also asked for bike paths to prevent road accidents.

In January, an Indian was among the four expatriates who died when they were hit by a speeding car on Balajat Street in Kuwait’s Salmiya city.

