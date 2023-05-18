INDIALIFESTYLE

Indian fashion at the French Riviera

New Delhi, May 18 (IANSlife) Indian designer brand Falguni Shane Peacock, by designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, is set to make its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. With an impressive legacy of over 18 years, the designer couple has established themselves as premier couturiers on the global fashion stage.

To mark this occasion amidst their remarkable journey, Grey Goose has partnered with the label at the Cannes Film Festival. Together, they will present a fashion-forward narrative that emphasises the importance of focusing on the journey rather than the destination.

Fuelled by boundless creativity and an unwavering commitment to leaving a lasting impact, the label will showcase a custom-designed ensemble at Cannes, inspired by the concept of voyages.

Falguni Shane Peacock expressed their excitement, stating, “Our bespoke creations were envisioned for the muses walking the red carpet, encapsulating the essence of voyages. These designs embody sophistication, elegance, and allure. Collaborating with Grey Goose has brought our vision to life and marked the beginning of our journey to Cannes.”

Adtnu Tiwari, Sr. Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India, commented, “Grey Goose has established a strong and enduring connection with the world of fashion, celebrating creative minds behind its ever-evolving landscape. Our association with Falguni Shane Peacock for the Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet exemplifies the essence of the voyage over the destination, underscoring Grey Goose’s core messaging.”

Through their partnership with Falguni Shane Peacock at the Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet, the brand aims to propel the designer duo’s 18-year journey forward.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

