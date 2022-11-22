DIASPORAWORLD

Indian fined $6,806 for drunk driving, crashing vehicle in Dubai

NewsWire
0
1

An Indian man has been fined 25,000 dirhams ($6,806) for drunken-driving and fleeing the scene after crashing his vehicle into a car in Dubai.

The 39 year-old Indian was driving through a neighbourhood in Bur Dubai when he lost control of the car and swerved into another vehicle that was parked on the right side of the road, The National reported.

The man, whose name was withheld in the report, fled the scene after causing the accident on August 18, but was arrested within a few hours by the police after cameras identified the car number plate.

He admitted to the police that he was driving his car under the influence of alcohol, following which he spent two days in custody before being released on bail.

Judges have ordered him to pay 25,000 dirhams and said he would be jailed for eight months should he not comply.

He was also penalised for failing to attend his hearing at Dubai’s Traffic Court.

There is zero tolerance for drunk driving with regards to the UAE’s legal practice.

The penalty for drunk-driving and driving under the influence includes imprisonment and a possible fine of at least 20,000 dirhams, including confiscation of the vehicle for 60 days

Additional penalties may include suspension of driving licence for a period of three months to two years.

Regulations for drinking apply to both residents, non-residents, as well as tourists.

In the UAE alone, close to 14 per cent of the road accidents are caused by drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol, local media reported.

20221122-062959

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rally against Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Canada

    Biden, Harris commemorate 2012 gurdwara mass killing

    Tim Cook tweets Diwali image by Mumbai-based photographer

    Cheap courses, global recognition draw Indian medical students to Ukraine