Ahead of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met him during his two-day official visit to Colombo on Tuesday.

The meeting at the Ministry of Defence premises focused on enhancing bilateral relations and working towards future economic and social goals that would benefit the people of both countries.

“During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe briefed the Indian Foreign Secretary on the government’s reform programmes aimed at strengthening the country’s economy. He also acknowledged India’s continuous support as a neighbouring ally during the recent economic crisis,” the President Media Division (PMD) stated.

Discussions were also held on Wickremesinghe’s upcoming official visit to India and the planned activities during the visit, PMD added.

Kwatra also held discussions with Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on national security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley, joined the meetings.

On July 20, Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit India for the first time since he took office in 2022. During his visit, the President is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the worst ever economic crisis Sri Lanka went through last year since its Independence in 1948, India extended extensive assistance with nearly $4 billion financial aid. Working as a co-chair of the Creditors Committee along with Japan and Paris Club, India also took the initiative to help Sri Lanka in its debt treatment programme.

2023071137531