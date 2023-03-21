INDIA

Indian government behind kidnap from Antigua, torture of Mehul Choksi: Spokesperson

After Interpol removed the Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, his spokesperson said there is “an alarming case of state orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government”.

The spokesperson commented: “The report from the Antiguan police, and the evidence adduced by Mr Choksi in the ongoing High Court proceedings in Antigua, point to an alarming case of state orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government.

“The decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens these concerns. Moreover, the preliminary ruling of the High Court in Antigua demonstrates that there is a case to answer for a full investigation. In turn, Mr Choksi has presented a compelling case that the Indian government is behind the orchestrated kidnap from Antiguan territory, the torture of Mr Choksi, and the attempt to render him to India in breach of the international rule of law.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the Centre over the development and said in a tweet: “ED CBI for the opposition leaders but Modijis Mehiulbhai got relief from Interpol and for his close friend he is not allowing to function the Parliament, so for old friends hoe he can refuse from help.”

In December 2018, Choksi, who has been facing Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case of Punjab National Bank (PNB), was added to the Red Notice list.

Concerned authorities of the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but the body which made that decision didn’t budge.

This is a huge set back to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.

However, official probing his matter said that it will not much effect Choksi’s extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in Antigua. The Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

20230321-114603

