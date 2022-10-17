INDIASPORTS

Indian grapplers to miss World Championship after visas rejected by Spain Embassy

The Indian wrestlers were all set to participate in the Under-23 World Championship, but on suspicion that they will not leave the territory before the expiry of visas, the Spanish embassy rejected their participation in the competition, the WFI said in a statement on Monday.

“The Wrestling Federation of India submitted the visa applications of all players and coaches to the Spanish Embassy on October 4, 2022, but the Spanish Embassy rejected the visa applications of all players and coaches on October 17, 2022,” the statement read.

This is the first time in the history of Indian wrestling that the Indian players were denied visas for such a major tournament, it said.

“The Wrestling Federation of India will complain in writing to the World Wrestling Federation and emphasize on banning of any important competition in Spain,” it added.

As per reports, the WFI had picked a 30-member squad for the Championship, which began on Monday, but only nine were granted visas.

For the record, at the 2021 edition of the tournament in Belgrade, Indian wrestlers had secured an impressive five medals.

