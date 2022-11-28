BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian handicraft exports rising steadily: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country’s handicraft exports have been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products.

Speaking at an awards ceremony where artisans and handloom workers were honoured, the Minister said that with India all set to assume presidency of the G20 on December 1, there would be ample opportunities to display country’s rich heritage of handicraft and handloom products to various international dignitaries who would be visiting the country to attend various meetings related to the grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, always prefers gifting handloom and handicraft products to all foreign dignitaries, whom he meets at various international fora.

Indian handmade products are an ideal example of a self reliant India and all artisans are trying their best to make India “Atmanirbhar”, Goyal said.

Efforts need to be made to make India an all inclusive society by 2047, he added.

20221128-134203

